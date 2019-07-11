I grew up with an understanding of how to respect elders and those in authority. I learned to show common courtesy, say “thank you” or “excuse me” in proper situations. We opened the door for ladies. We were not to talk back to our parents or teachers in school. We stood in our classroom as students and said the Pledge of Allegiance together every morning during homeroom. We respected the law and law enforcement officers. These are some of the values I, along with my generation, learned growing up.
There is a passage found in the Book of Isaiah 5:20 which states, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness…” As a theist (a person who believes in God), I guide my life by the Scriptures. In it contains the moral code of God. The Scriptures never justifies immorality. However, God does offer forgiveness to the person who repents of sin.
We are living in critical times where “good” is interpreted as “evil” and “evil” is interpreted as good. There is a twisted rational in society today which attempts to suppress the voice of righteousness. Those who take a stand for God’s morality are categorized as hateful. This is quite unfair to label a person as such because of a disagreement of what is right and what is wrong.
For those who subscribe to the Scriptures as God’s Holy Word, carefully examine and allow the Scriptures to define what is right and what is wrong. As you do so, you’ll soon understand the Scriptures give an outline of what is orderly and proper conduct. If the Bible is not your source of moral code and conduct, then everything is subject to your interpretation. Even though times are changing, God never changes. The Book of Ecclesiastes 12:13 says the whole duty of mankind it to “fear God and keep His commandments.”
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.