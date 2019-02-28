The Wendy Wayne Ethics Awards were founded to honor the legacy of Wendy Wayne, a Cal State Bakersfield alumna and ethical leader. In Wendy’s name, the Kegley Institute of Ethics at CSUB continues to honor and recognize the ethical leadership and achievements of Bakersfield community members at an annual ceremony. Our eighth annual Wendy Wayne Ethics Awards Ceremony is fast approaching and will be held on March 27.
Participating in the selection of the Wendy Wayne Ethics awardees is an inspirational process, one in which our selection committee – composed of community leaders from education, public safety, law, and other fields – reviews dozens of nominations. It is inspiring to see the actions taken by our own community members to serve others and to make Bakersfield a better place.
Our 2019 awardees continue the legacy of this community ethics award; they are individuals of commitment, integrity and character. On behalf of the Kegley Institute and the awards’ co-sponsors, Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health Bakersfield, I am very proud to announce this year’s recipients:
Adult Co-Awardee: Daryl Thiesen
Daryl Thiesen, who passed away in February, served students, teachers and families in Kern County for more than 20 years. As the prevention programs coordinator in the School-Community Partnerships Department at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, he coordinated programs focused on social-emotional learning, restorative practices, substance use prevention, truancy reduction and more. Thiesen worked tirelessly to ensure positive outcomes for students and families, especially those who are disadvantaged and at-risk. He also served on the California School Resource Officers Association State Board.
We are honored to celebrate Daryl and his life as an ethical leader for the Bakersfield community through this award.
Adult Co-Awardee: Judy Snyder
Judy Snyder has served the Kern County community quietly and consistently, without seeking the limelight, for nearly five decades. Snyder has lived most of her life in Bakersfield, graduating from Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield College and CSUB. She was a charter member of Kern County’s first chapter of National Organization for Women and co-founded Kern County’s original Rape Hotline. This hotline evolved into the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, which works to end domestic violence and sexual assault in our community through crisis intervention, emergency services and supportive programs to help those who have been victimized.
Youth Awardee: Yvette Flores
Yvette Flores is a student at CSUB who is known by her peers and teachers for her civic commitment and altruism. She demonstrates these traits in her daily life through outreach with other CSUB students, high school students, adult volunteers and the voting population in general. Flores believes that facilitating voting is an ethical responsibility in order to promote a representative government that is responsive and represents the needs of the community. Prior to her first year at CSUB, she demonstrated this commitment in working as an intern for the Kern County Voter Engagement Project. Between August 2017 and January 2018, she assisted in registering over 1,400 new voters, the majority of them high school seniors.
The selection committee decided to also give special recognition to other nominees: Louis Gill, executive director of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault; Maria Teresa Herrera, a long standing parent-volunteer for Bakersfield City School District’s Migrant Education Program and Kern High School District’s English Learner Advisory Committee; Ryan Starr, a former student and ethical leader at Bakersfield High School and current nursing student at Belmont College; and Abigail Rodela, one who, at a young age, exemplifies the traits of altruism and care through providing music lessons to low-income families and organizing health services for the homeless.
Seats are still available for this event and can be secured on the event registration page: www.csub.edu/wendy/.
For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lourdes Nilon, director of corporate and foundation relations, at lnilon@csub.edu or call (661) 654-6098.
For information about the awards, contact KIE at (661) 654-6263.
Michael D. Burroughs, Ph.D., is the director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics at CSUB. More information on the Kegley Institute of Ethics can be found on the Institute web site: www.csub.edu/kie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.