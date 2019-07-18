We are amazing tool makers. We have used our observations of the natural world and our reason to create technologies and devices that have taken us to the moon and linked us instantaneously across the globe. Yet for all this tool-making progress we have not learned how to respect and love others who differ from us.
From caves to condos, from signaling with fire to surfing the internet, from throwing spears to tweeting insults, and from tribal conflict to total war, we still see the world as our hunter-gatherer ancestors did. But why have we not become better, less tribalistic and fearful of those ways and beliefs that threaten us to where we out them, attack them, even eliminate them?
Perhaps it is the myth that we live as directed by reason, thus our fear, disrespect and hatred is rational like math and science. But it isn’t. For example, Hindu, Muslim, Jewish, Christian and humanist physicists all agree about how to build a nuclear bomb while they disagree about which religions, if any, are true. Why is this the case? The answer is that while science and technology are based on common observations of the natural world and on reason, religion and political beliefs are heavily influenced by culture and, most powerfully, by emotion.
Very often we are unaware of the emotions that drive our views and beliefs about others and about our life among them. Socrates famously said that the unexamined life is not worth living, but that has been interpreted to refer to the logic of our beliefs not the underlying emotions that support and fuel them. But, alas, these also need to be examined.
As we think about our most powerful emotions like fear, anger, hope, joy and love, we realize how they cause us to act forcefully in ways that we would not have without them. Further, we see those without emotions as unfeeling robots, like Data from “Star Trek,” as limited, not fully alive. Fear, of course, protects us by arousing our fight or flight impulse. Anger strongly targets those people, beliefs and acts that we regard as harmful. Hope keeps us going through suffering and despair, and joy buoys us in life’s beautiful moments. And love makes us embrace, become one, with those close to us. Yet we know these emotions have a dark side, motivating us to fear, hate and harm those we see as unlike us.
If we are to become more than successful tool-makers and tool-users, if we are to embody the universal virtue of love that is our ideal, we must have empathy, compassion, understanding and love for all people: for those far from us who suffer from war, disease, poverty and starvation, and the homeless, the ill and the lonely who live in our community. That does not mean we are all the same, for we can differ in the ways we choose to believe and live, but be one in our care for all.
The Stoics were very suspicious about how emotions can be destructive. Perhaps the most famous Stoic, Marcus Aurelius, said in “Meditations” that we should cease to be passion’s puppet and that this earthly existence has but a single fruit to yield, holiness within and selfless action without. He is right in the sense that while we need our emotions to energize our love of others, we must be beware of the emotions that pull the strings of fear, anger and hate.
We must awaken to what we can become through love.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.