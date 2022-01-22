COMMUNITY VOICES: Cannabis, psychosis and schizophrenia

There is research concerning how the use of cannabis can cause the onset of psychosis and schizophrenia. The researchers are medical professionals and professors who have expertise in psychiatry, toxicology, neurobiology, epidemiology, pharmacology, translational therapeutics, neuroscience, behavioral sciences, molecular physiology, biophysics and addiction psychiatry. Their research is ongoing.
Researchers have longitudinal data supporting the causal link between cannabis and psychosis, schizophrenia and other mental disorders. Psychosis is a mental disorder characterized by a disconnection from reality. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly. Symptoms include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, disorganized behaviors, diminished expressions, avolition (lack of motivation), alogia (difficulty speaking), anhedonia (inability to experience pleasure) and asocial (avoiding social interaction).
Today’s marijuana has more than three times the concentration of THC than marijuana from 25 years ago. More THC (the mind-altering chemical in marijuana) may lead to an increase in dependency and addiction. Studies show the increased use of cannabis among young people as early as 12 years of age. The adolescent brain responds to cannabis differently than the adult brain. The age when cannabis usage starts directly associates with the age of onset of psychosis.
Use of marijuana can cause permanent IQ loss of as much as eight points when used at a young age. These IQ points do not return even if one quits marijuana. Studies link marijuana use to depression, anxiety and psychotic episodes. Using marijuana affects memory, learning, concentration and attention. Other effects include difficulty with thinking and problem solving.
Since marijuana use increases the risk for psychiatric disorders, psychosis, schizophrenia, depression, anxiety and mental disorders, these studies should raise red flags. Research suggests that smoking high-potency marijuana every day could increase the chances of developing psychosis by nearly five times compared to people who have never used marijuana. The use of marijuana, some researchers conclude, is the causative factor for schizophrenia, since THC has an exacerbating effect on schizophrenia symptoms.
Youth (teenagers) using cannabis with brain structure in psychosis have been closely linked. Marijuana use in the immediate five-year premorbid period is associated with increased risk of the onset of schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders.
The above studies should alarm even the casual user of cannabis. Marijuana is one of the most abused substances in the world. It is critical to understand its effect on one’s mental health. This is no laughing matter. I trust you share this information with those you love.
Find out more in part three of this series of articles about cannabis coming next week.
