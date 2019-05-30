Most of us know of someone who has been affected by cancer. I’m very thankful for the ones who beat cancer where the disease went into remission. Then there are others who have passed away. In our family, several of my loved ones were affected by it, including my sister who passed away in 2005. It’s very difficult seeing a loved one go through chemotherapy and radiation with the hope of defeating that dreadful disease.
Is there a cure? Are there alternative treatments such as homeopathic or holistic medicines? Many say yes and perhaps are more effective. I’m no internal medicine specialist with the understanding of an oncologist. Regardless of the treatment a patient chooses, it’s difficult either way to see our loved ones suffer from that disease.
I write this article to extend my prayers to those who may be experiencing this disease or have a loved one currently battling it. It may feel like a dark time in your life fighting this battle, but you’re never alone. Our Heavenly Father watches over you. In a perfect world, there would be no such disease. But since we live in an imperfect world and have a mortal body, we are susceptible to these situations. If you are going through this trial, let your words be like King David when he said, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with me” (Psalm 23:4).
If you would like a prayer cloth to be sent to you, contact our office at 661-721-0111 and we'll mail you one right away. Many have prayed over these clothes to receive healing. There is nothing magical about these clothes. It does represent the many prayers of those who have compassion for the suffering. May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
