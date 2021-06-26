COMMUNITY VOICES: Can a person overcome bigotry?

I often hear the term “bigotry” used very loosely. It appears if one does not agree with the philosophical point of view being presented, the one in disagreement is labeled a “bigot.” This is unfair to label a person as such just because they do not see “eye to eye” on a given subject.
In America, everyone is entitled to their point of view. If there is a disagreement, this does not define a person as a bigot. For the Christian, we have the Bible as our defining guide. We believe Almighty God clearly defined the church, family, marriage, parenting, etc. To redefine what God has set in order would be a mistake. God is a God of order. Anything contrary to his definition is disorder. I would not expect an atheist or those who embrace other deities to accept the Biblical definition. However, the Christian who embraces the sacred Scriptures (the Bible) is no bigot.
A hateful person is not a true Christian. Hate is opposite of the character of Christ Jesus. Christians have disagreements with those who would speak against the sacred Scriptures, but never hate the person in whom they have a disagreement. It is unfair for the non-believer to call a Christian a bigot since the Christian does not believe he or she is better than non-Christians.
To those who use the term “bigotry” so loosely, they themselves may be guilty of such and not realize it. Their lack of tolerance toward those who may not agree with their assessment is evidence that they very well are guilty of bigotry.
A person can overcome “bigotry” through Jesus Christ. A person guilty of bigotry cannot change their ways on their own just as a leopard cannot change its spots (Jeremiah 13:23). True transformation of any evil characteristic can only take place when a person acknowledges their need for the Savior. Apart from this, genuine conversion cannot happen (John 3:16; Acts 3:19). In the meantime, don’t be overcome by evil; overcome evil with good.
