Recently, I found myself in a dialogue with individuals living outside of California saying the judgment of God was on California and advising us who live here to move out. This was due to the recent earthquakes. I was appalled by their stern and condescending remarks. Some pretend to have an accurate knowledge of Eschatology (the theology of the End Times, science of Last Things and judgment). There are varying viewpoints concerning this among Christian theologians.
For myself as a believer in the Bible, it does speak of God’s judgment. However, I cannot rationalize the recent earthquakes as an indication of God’s judgment. Over the centuries, earthquakes have caused much destruction and devastation, but people rebuilt their communities. Natural disasters have always taken place. Every time such a disaster occurred, the doomsday prophets would take opportunity to spread their message of fear with the absence of God's love, long-suffering and mercy.
I remember as a child, I would hear certain ones speak about California being thrown into the Pacific Ocean by an earthquake of great magnitude (Yes, it is possible and I do not deny such an occurrence could happen). But we all know death is inevitable and life is fragile. We can only live our lives, enjoying our family, friends, and most of all, a great relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ, submitted to doing His will.
I love the state of California in which I reside. California, like every state, has its issues and problems. As Christians, we are to be a light in the world, a city set on a hill and the salt of the earth (Matthew 5:13-16). To those who are pronouncing judgment on our beautiful state, I say, pray for the people of California, that they would turn to the Lord with all their hearts. Don’t pronounce doom and gloom over it. God is not willing that any should perish, but all come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
