When I arrived two years ago, I felt that it was the highest priority to establish and strengthen trust in our community. Fortunately, I inherited a hard-working, dedicated group of professionals who were willing to do the related hard work, and we hit the ground running.
Since that time, we have created and engaged in countless community events: block parties, town hall meetings, etc., with one goal in mind: to demonstrate to Delano residents that we are worthy of their trust. Not by words, but through action.
During Resident’s Police Academy graduations, I frequently talk about the “emotional bank account” that exists in the middle of every relationship. Whenever we do something good, that becomes the equivalent to a deposit into this account. When we do something perceived as bad, that is a withdrawal. In my marriage, I have to make as many deposits as possible because someday I will likely do something dumb and I don’t want my relationship to become strained.
Here in Delano, every community event, every good deed, every positive interaction is a deposit. As a result, we have developed a well-funded emotional bank account with our residents.
One thing I’ve seen over the years is that in police work, another agency can make a withdrawal from our local account. This doesn’t seem fair, but it is reality. I saw this happen right after the Rodney King incident. In my former agency, many Fresno police officers were painted with a broad brush and our relationship with the public became tense.
Unfortunately, this happened again last week when a police officer in Minneapolis did the unthinkable. When he placed his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, leading to his death, he potentially affected the relationship between the Delano Police Department and its community in a negative way.
So last week, we began the work of repairing that damage by hosting our second annual Café con Campesinos.
During this event, we met with farmworkers and thanked them for the essential work they do under the harshest of conditions that puts food on our tables. Officer after officer told their personal story of being the child of a farm laborer for the purpose of demonstrating that not only are we are like them, we are actually from them.
The ultimate goal: to reearn their trust.
