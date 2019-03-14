Have you known someone who will not take responsibility for his/her actions? Perhaps they struggle with a bad habit and blame it on their family members, friends or upbringing? They seem to always blame their wrong choices on others instead of owning up to them and taking responsibility.
Certainly a home environment helps to shape the way people think. However, when a child is enrolled in our public schools, they will have to conform to guidelines. Discipline is instilled in students so that their conscience can distinguish between acceptable behaviors. We have laws which need to be complied with. Violations of laws can result in fines, penalties or incarceration depending on the severity of the violation.
I’ve counseled with many over the years who’ve made bad choices. I can appreciate someone who learns from his/her mistakes and moves forward. What I don’t understand are those who make the same bad choices over and over yet will not learn from the consequences of those bad decisions. It’s unbelievable when they become “excuse makers” as to why they’ve not learned.
Perhaps it is you reading this article and want to change for the better. Life is too short to be burdening others with your wrong decisions. If you burned bridges, make the necessary adjustments to live respectfully and honorably. Pray and ask the Holy Spirit to reveal anything about you where you need to change for the better. He will guide you to be a person who takes full responsibility for your actions and make the necessary corrections. God has not given up on you even though others have. He believes in you when others won’t.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
