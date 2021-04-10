COMMUNITY VOICES: Betrayed by your friend

Prior to the cruel beatings on our Lord Jesus Christ, which led to his crucifixion and death, we find one of his disciples named Judas Iscariot was a betrayer, pretending to be a loyal disciple to the Lord. (Judas never was loyal to the Lord.)
Betrayal from a friend, family member or spouse cuts deep. Betrayers are cunning, two-faced, hypocritical, selfish humans, and will go to great extents to lie about the one they are betraying to make themselves look good. Betrayers disguise themselves as “good people” but are heartless with zero integrity. They pretend to be a friend and pretend to love you, but their monstrous thoughts of betrayal boils deep in their wicked hearts.
Judas Iscariot loved money and hated Jesus Christ (Matthew 6:24). Betrayers love their own selfish deeds and hate the ones they betray. A betrayer carries a spiritual contagious disease, poisoning the minds against those they’ve betrayed. A man or woman who betrays their family is a person who has betrayed the Lord first. Promises from a betrayer mean nothing. Remember this.
Although God can forgive a betrayer, the betrayer must go to the ones he/she has betrayed and ask forgiveness. The betrayer must make restitution, i.e., fixing any damages done when possible. The ugliness of a betrayer is a stench in the nostrils of God. Unless the betrayer genuinely repents of this vile sin, they will stand in judgment one day before God (Hebrews 9:27).
If you’ve been guilty of betrayal, repent. Follow the ways of the Lord, not the ways of Judas Iscariot. Turn to God today.
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.