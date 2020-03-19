Some of you who have followed the series of these articles since the tragic death of my son, Adam, have seen my transparency. Yes, I am a believer in God and live my life to the best of my knowledge by the Scriptures. The past few weeks have been a challenge since grief runs deep and comes in waves. I do not want to pretend to be something I’m not during this time. I am not alone in this type of grief. Many can relate to this deep wound. I take it a day at a time and make the best of each day.
Someone asked if this has been challenging to my faith. My faith in God has not wavered. But to my human emotions, I have to exercise self-control, especially when those who mean well say calloused words to me. It does not hit me well when fellow Christians pretend like they would be happy knowing their child is in Heaven if they were in my situation. Only a handful act with no empathy or assume the death of my son is something I should have gotten over with by now. Even though they don’t have any idea of the pain this grief has brought to me, I wish this upon no one. Seriously, I don’t.
As a Christian, I have been real and even open when people ask of how I am doing. I don’t usually reply, “I’m blessed.” I assume those who ask are genuinely concerned of my well-being. I tell them how I am at the time they ask. I have good days and not so good days. I don’t always “feel” spiritually upbeat. But my life is not dictated by my “feelings.” If I allowed my “feelings” to govern my life, I would probably hide out in my home and live like a hermit. Yes, I am real with what I’m going through, but will not allow this to stop my life from having daily purpose.
You can be real and not allow a bad situation you are experiencing from distancing yourself from God and His purpose for your life. You may be fighting a battle or going through a severe time in your life. You’re not forgotten by God. In order to heal from the wounds of life, don’t pretend to be a super spiritual person. It’s OK to express your pain. This will get you on the road to recovery. Even though some may not understand your journey, God does and He will use you to help other hurting people. People will appreciate you being real rather than pretending to be something you’re not. Move forward with your purpose from God in life.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
