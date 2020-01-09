The New Testament records part of the life of Jesus Christ while He lived on earth. Those who professed to believe in God often misunderstood Him. The Bible paints a portrait of a loving and caring Heavenly Father. We read of His unconditional love for humanity. Yet there is a side to God many find disturbing and is avoided by many ministers in their sermons.
For example, Hebrews 10:31 says, “it’s a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God,” or Hebrews 12:29 that reads, “Our God is a consuming fire.” This is an anthropomorphic way of saying that God hates apostasy and idolatry. Hebrews 10:27 describe how God, with fiery indignation, will destroy His adversaries on judgment day. It’s no wonder Paul the Apostle warned people of the “terror of the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:11).
Paul distanced and distinguished himself from those who would corrupt the Word of God (2 Corinthians 2:17). It was a serious issue in his day and should be now. Unfortunately, many pastors avoid speaking about such passages cited in this article for fear of offending the big financial supporters sitting in their services. Instead they’ll deliver a sugar-coated message which leads people away from the will of God (2 Timothy 4:3).
Why was Jesus hated so much? What lead to His crucifixion? Was it His love and compassion for mankind? No. What lead to His torturous death was because of the truth He spoke. The self-righteous, religious people, who would never admit to any error on their part, set up false witnesses against the Lord and arranged for His arrest and death. Their hated for truth was evident.
Haters today will character assassinate, ridicule, undermine or slander a God-loving, God-fearing person who addresses to the spiritual condition of people. Those who proclaim truth not only speak about God’s love, but also warn of the “other side of God,” just as Jesus and Paul warned about. Love compels all mankind to repent of sin and choose to follow the Lord. In doing so, such will never experience the “other side of God” (John 3:16).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
