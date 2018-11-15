Arrogance is an attitude of conceit and superiority. Some allow themselves to become this way for various reasons. Such boast because of their education, material or financial possessions, race, popularity, physical looks, etc. I could elaborate on much more but space will not permit this.
An arrogant person has no dignity, honor or self-respect. Arrogant people ruin the reputation of good, decent people. Such look down on those who are less educated and defiant against decency and common courtesy.
Arrogant people have a false security in their conceit. Their agenda is to convince those who listen to them how right they are and how wrong everyone else is. Their words do harm to others because they are misleading and destructive.
The words of the arrogant quickly demonstrate they have no respect for others by the way they speak about them in a condescending manner. It’s one thing to be confident with humility; it’s opposite to be arrogant and full of oneself.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible Study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
