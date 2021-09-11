COMMUNITY VOICES: Are you sure God is real?

I ask this question to those who believe in the God of the Bible. While I recognize there are others with various religious persuasions outside of Christianity, I ask this question to those who say they believe in the God of the Bible. What makes you so sure God is real? Does the Bible have any relevance in your belief system or are you driven by your feelings and emotions?
A “good feeling” about your belief in God does not make it so. As a man who has a strong persuasion in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob in Jesus Christ, I am not persuaded because of a “feeling.” I often hear people say they believe in God because they have “a good feeling” when they think about God. “A good feeling” is not evidence of the existence of God. There is not enough room for me to expound on the existence of God. The Bible is a collection of comprehensive writings with plenty of evidence of his existence through historical, archaeological and scientific findings.
There are some who I classify as “Christian atheists.” Such individuals are those who claim to believe in God but live as if he doesn’t exist. These individuals may frequent a church setting but never open their Bible or share their faith with non-believers. It’s because they have a “form of godliness.” It’s all pretense. They’ve got the “church thing” down packed and live a life where their conscience is soothed by their form of religiosity.
So to the professing believer in God: How persuaded are you about the creator? Is he worth living for where you pray “not my will, but your will be done”? Do you deny yourself and take up your cross daily to follow him? Does your “Christianity” contradict the Scriptures? Are you sure you believe in the God of the Bible or do you deny him with your lifestyle?
There’s much to think about on this essential subject. If you’re going to believe in God, make sure you believe in him as the Scriptures teach (Luke 9:57-62; 1 Corinthians 15:31; Matthew 6:10; 2 Timothy 3:5).
