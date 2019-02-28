Statistics are very high concerning women in America who live in silence suffering physical abuse from an intimate partner/spouse. Why are these abused women afraid to speak out and get help?
Approximately 4,774,000 suffer domestic violence every year from their intimate partner/spouse. Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women, more than car accidents, muggings and rapes combined.
One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. Every nine seconds a woman in the U.S. is assaulted or beaten. Women ages 18-24 are at greatest risk of becoming victims of domestic violence. Domestic violence is the third leading cause of homelessness among families.
If you are a victim of abuse (verbal, physical or sexual), speak out rather than suffer in silence. If you're in imminent danger, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233. You may also contact us via email at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com To set up an appointment, call 661-721-0111. You deserve to be treated with respect.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.