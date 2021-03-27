COMMUNITY VOICES: Are you guilty of crucifying Christ?

As we approach the occasion known as Easter, we recognize this as one of the essential teachings of the Bible, which validates our faith, the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 15:14). Shorty before the death of Jesus Christ, he suffered dreadfully. Christ paid the ultimate price for our salvation by suffering for the sins of humanity. This was love in action (Romans 5:8).
To those who understand this concept and turn away from God and ignore his commands in scriptures, there is a direct warning to those who purposefully break the commandments of God and turn their backs on him. Notice what Hebrews 6:4-6 has to say:
“For it is impossible to bring back to repentance those who were once enlightened — those who have experienced the good things of heaven and shared in the Holy Spirit, who have tasted the goodness of the Word of God and the power of the age to come — and who then turn away from God. It is impossible to bring such people back to repentance; by rejecting the Son of God, they themselves are nailing Him to the cross once again and holding Him up to public shame.”
The scripture is telling us not to take God’s commands lightly. Ignoring His commands means to ignore our Heavenly Father. To reject Him is the ultimate sin that eternally separates a person from the Lord Jesus Christ.
Forgiveness of sins begins with genuine repentance (John 3:16; Acts 2:38; 3:19; 16:31; 2 Corinthians 7:10). If you’ve known this and revert back to a sinful lifestyle, according to the sacred scriptures, you are guilty of nailing Christ all over again to the cross. The Lord does not deserve this after he has demonstrated his love for you. Why not surrender to him and follow his commands so that you can live eternally with the savior?

