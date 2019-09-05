Depression is a mental health disorder affecting millions of people which causes persistent feelings of sadness and loss of interest of things you once enjoyed. Depression can be brought on by a number of negative experiences in life if those situations are not properly dealt with. Not everyone who has had moments of sadness experience depression.
As indicated in the previous paragraph, depression can be brought on by the loss of a job, low self-esteem, divorce, rejection, the death of a loved one or if people cannot find their purpose in life. These are just some of the issues which can lead to depression if not addressed properly.
If you find yourself depressed and unable to cope with the problem you are facing or rehearsing in your mind, you can get help and overcome this condition. It does take time, but with God’s help and support from friends and loved ones who understand what you are going through, you can beat depression.
First, it’s necessary to develop your relationship with God through prayer and by studying the Scriptures. Christ Jesus is the one who knows what you’ve gone through and how this has affected you. Secondly, get counseling from a trained Christian counselor. There are Christian psychologists who specialize in this area. A pastor or minister can also be an added resource in counseling. You should also become part of a healthy church with a support group to help get you through this dark time. It’s easier said than done but possible.
I would highly recommend you visiting Focus On The Family's website at www.fotf.org or call at 1-800-232-6459. If you live in or near Delano, we are available as well to meet with you. Remember, God loves you and wants you to find purpose and fulfillment in life.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.