COMMUNITY VOICES: Are pot shops a good idea?

Proponents of cannabis (marijuana/pot) dispensaries have given reasons why they think these cannabis businesses are good for their communities. Currently in Delano, the discussion at the Delano City Council has been introduced to possibly change the current ordinance that bans the sale of cannabis in order to allow these cannabis dispensaries to operate within the city.
A couple of comments made in favor of legalizing cannabis sales said the sale of cannabis in Delano will create community programs that attack the root causes of pressing issues in Delano such as gang violence and substance abuse. They want tax revenue from the cannabis shops to focus on preventing gun violence and building a safer community for everyone. Some believe legalizing the sale of cannabis will help bring in youth programs and reduce a thriving black market of the sale of cannabis. They believe policies and measures set in place will ensure cannabis shops will comply.
According to a report by the National Drug Threat Assessment pertaining to the legalization of marijuana sales, “black market marijuana production continues to grow in California.”
According to the report concerning the increased potency of THC, “as domestic production and availability continue to rise, the THC potency of marijuana and marijuana concentrate products increases as well. Most states that have legalized marijuana have not placed limits on THC potency.”
It would be in the best interest of Delano to leave the ordinance as it stands. Legalizing cannabis sales in Delano will not curb the black market sales of cannabis. To think legalizing cannabis sales will create community programs to attack the root causes of gang violence or substance abuse issues in Delano is an assumption.
Programs already exist to help those with drug and alcohol addictions. Legalizing the sales of pot will not add to the morale in Delano. If anything we need, family entertainment businesses should be brought to our community.
You can read the rest of the report I’ve cited about Marijuana beginning at page 47: https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2021-02/DIR-008-21%202020%20National%20Drug%20Threat%20Assessment_WEB.pdf
