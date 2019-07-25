A week ago, Jose Arredondo was photographed blowing out a candle at an impromptu birthday dinner with friends. He is relaxed and sporting his signature wide smile. It is believed to be the last picture taken of the local businessman who was murdered several days ago in Cabo San Lucas. News of Arredondo’s death stunned this community he called home for nearly 30 years, where he started his automotive and business empire and used much of his good fortune to help those in need.
Speculation has run rampant about the final hours of his life. Already, it is overshadowing decades of goodwill, and that is a shame. As the phrase goes, we make a living by what we do, but we make a life by what we give, and that might as well have been Jose’s credo.
I first met him several years after he opened his first local dealership and I had signed off as a television news anchor and reporter in the mid-’90s. Fascinated with the reach of television advertising, he hired me to work with him in producing infomercials and other marketing.
He liked the expanded talk show-like format and was the first to try it. He also liked to talk. About cars. About his own rags to riches story. About helping others. Our on-air chemistry was akin to siblings. We had a great deal of fun back in those days, taping out on the lot, inside the showroom and chronicling his food giveaways out in the hot and dusty fields of Kern County and car giveaways at his dealership.
In public, his boyish good looks and charming demeanor endeared himself to many. For a time, it seemed his Family Motors commercials were everywhere, making him something of a local celebrity. He enjoyed the attention.
When Jose arrived in Bakersfield, he was greeted with skepticism. But eternally optimistic, he channelled it into marketing his burgeoning business in ways that had not been tried before, like our infomercials. He was ahead of his time when it came to the marketing strategy.
He was also one of the most generous men I’ve ever known. For every story people have heard or read about him lending a helping hand, there are hundreds of others where he aided a struggling employee or customer, doing so under the radar and without fanfare. This should be the legacy of Jose Arredondo. A man who never forgot where he came from and whose passion for life was evident in every conversation. “What are you passionate about, what do you want to do?” he used to ask me with a grin wider than Wible Road.
Back then, I often wondered if I didn’t risk losing credibility in exchange for that new career challenge hawking cars. Today I’m grateful for the opportunity, the friendship I gained and for his living example that, indeed, we make a life by what we give.
Lisa Kimble Edmonston is a former reporter and anchor.
