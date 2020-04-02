Everyone you meet is fighting a battle or dealing with a difficulty. We all have challenges we face in life. At the time of this writing, many have died from the coronavirus pandemic all over the world. We’re living in times of uncertainty.
Many of us are going through personal grief due to a loss of a loved one. Others are having severe health challenges, financial instability, family issues and other personal problems beyond their control. Perhaps you may be reading this and have none of the above. Regardless of how minimal your personal challenges are, we can all express an act of kindness to one another and those who cross our path.
This past week, a woman whom I’ve never met, stopped to speak with me at a local store and was happy to run into me. She began to explain how it was in her heart to make a nice keepsake plant container, with a photo on it of myself with my son Adam. She heard about the tragic death of my son and was moved with compassion to do something kind for me. Her act of kindness was overwhelming, especially coming from someone I’ve never met. Thank you, Lorie, for your kindness. This gift will be a treasured keepsake.
In these trying times, an act of kindness you show someone will go a long way. Even though you may be going through personal challenges, you’ll reap the benefits of encouragement, comfort and strength when you express kindness from your heart, even to a person you do not know. Be of help to someone if it is within your ability. You may not be able to do something for everyone, but doing something for someone is better than doing nothing for anyone. May God bless you for going the extra mile for your act of kindness.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
