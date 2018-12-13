How many people have died from the E. coli outbreaks found in romaine lettuce this year? Zero.
How many people have died from the greatest foodborne illness? More than 600,000.
This “outbreak” is known as heart disease.
According to the CDC, “Heart disease and stroke are preventable, yet, they remain the leading causes of death, disability, and health care spending in the United States, killing over 600,000 people each year.” The United States Department of Agriculture is responsible for keeping our food safe In the same vein, if heart disease was under their purview and hundreds of thousands of people were dying every year, I’m sure there would be an outcry, yet, since we ourselves are in charge of choosing to eat the foods that cause heart disease, somehow no one seems to care.
On Dec. 1, the Kern-Kaweah Chapter of the Sierra Club’s monthly meeting at Hodel’s Restaurant featured Dr. Michael Lee as the guest speaker. Dr. Lee is a musculoskeletal specialist. He is also a proponent of a plant-based diet as the best practice one can undertake to not only prevent heart disease, but also to potentially reverse it. The most famous nationally known names in this field are Nathan Pritikin, Dean Ornish, M.D., and Caldwell Esselstyn, M.D.
“In the 1970s, Nathan Pritikin was one of the first people worldwide to assert that diet and exercise, not drugs and surgery, should be the first line of defense against cardiovascular disease.” In interviews on both “60 Minutes” and PBS, he shared his belief that diet was both the cause and cure of many of the most widespread diseases of our time. He is famously quoted saying, “All I’m trying to do is wipe out heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.” In 1975 he opened the Pritikin Longevity Center in Santa Barbara.
Concurrently, the 65-year-old grandmother of Dr. Michael Greger saw the “60 Minutes” episode. She had been recently released from the hospital with such acute pain in her chest and legs that she needed a wheelchair, and her health was so fragile she could not undergo any more surgeries. She immediately became a patient at the Pritikin Longevity Center, and after three weeks, she walked out on her own strength and lived another 31 years. The experience at age 10 of watching his beloved grandmother’s health transformation so impressed the young Michael that he committed to becoming a doctor and practicing lifestyle medicine. Sure enough, he succeeded in his goal and now runs a well-known website called nutritionfacts.org, and has written a best-selling book called, “How Not to Die.”
Dr. Dean Ornish was profiled in Time Magazine in 1998 for his breakthrough research on reversing heart disease through diet. He was the first to present scientific evidence on angiogram x-rays showing the healing of a coronary artery from a withered, narrowed, useless vessel, to a fully restored, widened, revived provider of rich red blood to feed the heart muscle. Dr. Ornish’s most famous patient is former President Bill Clinton. You may remember he suffered from many heart procedures: a quadruple bypass in 2004, more surgery in 2005 and again in 2010. However, he finally got serious and followed Dr. Ornish’s advice. The result? No heart issues for the last eight years.
Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, author of the book, “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease,” began his journey into lifestyle medicine through the vehicle of frustration. Sure, some people were being helped through surgeries and medicine, but all of his years of medical training and practice did nothing to stop the roaring river of new patients coming into the hospital. He decided there must be an answer. Through much research he came to the same conclusions as Nathan Pritikin and Dr. Dean Ornish and went on to have his own successes. Dr. Esselstyn is featured in the documentary, “Forks Over Knives.”
At Hodel’s on Dec. 1, Dr. Lee shared with us how he, too, was inspired to help people improve their health with the same diet, consisting of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes. Dr. Lee shared in a previous talk that 80 percent of his patients have preventable diseases. He believes from his own evidence-based research that meat, dairy, and eggs are largely the cause of that 80 percent figure. He also believes that switching to a plant-based diet can cause remarkable improvements in people’s health.
If you missed his talk on Dec. 1, you can see him again as he is now a leader in the Plant-based Workshop run by Dr. Benjamin Ha at Kaiser Permanente on Ming Avenue, the second Sunday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free and open to the public. After watching my own mother, 83, embrace a plant-based diet, I’ve learned that it’s never too late to change.
Patsy Ouellette is a Bakersfield resident and retired teacher. The views expressed are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.