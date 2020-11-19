After the previous article on “Proper decorum at the Delano cemetery” was written, I need to address concerns raised, which I did not address or cover fully. This article is for visitors, meaning, you are a guest when visiting the Delano cemetery. This is what it means to be a visitor or guest.
As a guest or visitor to the Delano Cemetery, you agree to the posted rules of conduct, which are clearly stated on the sign at the entrance. They are as follows: “No alcohol, smoking, cooking, grilling, tents, canopies, sporting games or dogs off leash.” As a guest or visitor, you must follow these rules of conduct. Otherwise, you’ll be asked to leave.
Most who visit the cemetery want a time of peace and quietness at the grave of a loved one. They deserve this moment without it being disrupted by those who choose to disrespect the rules of conduct.
Vandalism of items left on the gravestones has been common. I personally saw broken vases in the past two months at a nearby gravestone. Items left on the gravestones of loved ones have been stolen or destroyed prior to the collection day when the cemetery is cleared of said items. Those who would destroy property left on a gravestone clearly have no respect. It is an insult and insolence of the highest degree to the burial site of the dead.
Rules of conduct at the Delano cemetery are there for people to conduct themselves in proper decorum. Just as you would not drink or smoke inside a church, hospital, library, etc., you must show the same respect in a cemetery. Adults should know how to conduct themselves when visiting said property.
It’s common courtesy to respect said rules, especially when others are grieving at the gravesite of a loved one. One can understand children not knowing any better. But as adults, we know better and should respect the posted rules of conduct while visiting the Delano cemetery. Otherwise, you’ll be escorted off the property, and rightfully so. You’re a guest to the cemetery and you should conduct yourself in a respectful and honorable manner.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
