I went to the Delano cemetery on the afternoon of Dec. 31 to visit the gravesites of my sister, son and grandparents. I also went by the graves of other wonderful people I have known, such as Pastor David Aguilar, Garrett Lake, Dack Rambo, Pastor Paul Wilson and his wife, Maxine.
I will occasionally walk through the cemetery and recognize many names on the gravestones of people I remember when I was a child growing up here in Delano. I begin to reminisce how I knew these individuals and appreciate the good memories I have of them.
As I was at one of the gravesites, about thre rows away there were some young people playing music from a loud “boom box.” They had an ice chest and were drinking beer. What they do at their home is their business. But at a local cemetery, this is totally inappropriate.
The signs at the entrance of the cemetery clearly say no smoking and alcoholic beverages permitted. I looked over at these young people. I don’t know if they recognized me, but they immediately lowered the volume and put their beer down. I did not say anything to them nor did I make it obvious I was bothered by their lack of respect.
I went to another gravesite and there were about five other young people gathered around a grave. They were loud, laughing and smoking. The strong odor was that of weed (marijuana). They were quite close to the grave I was visiting. I didn’t look their way but overheard one of them say, “That’s the pastor of World Harvest.”
One of the young men came over to me and apologized for their smoking in front of me. I kindly shared how many visit the cemetery to find comfort. He understood and said he would let the others know to show consideration the next time they visit.
The Delano cemetery is a place for many to pay respect and tribute to their loved ones who have been laid to rest. Some may cry at the gravesite of a loved one. Others choose to have a conversation and even laugh because of the good memories. There is nothing wrong with this. Be respectful and comply with the posted signs when visiting the Delano cemetery. And to the young man who spoke with me that day, thank you for your understanding and consideration to others.
