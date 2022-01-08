COMMUNITY VOICES: A new year with last year's debts

As with each New Year, some make promises to change for the better. I’ve read messages on social media where people, with good intentions, make it their goal to improve their lives one way or another.
As I reflect on last year alone, I can think of several who made commitments but never fulfilled them. Perhaps they forgot. If they did, they can make up for it. If they remember but choose not to follow through with their commitments, they certainly lack integrity, and their word cannot be trusted.
I believe people can change for the better with the help of Jehovah God. Only through genuine repentance and acknowledging their need for the Savior can one experience regeneration. The worst kind of deception is for those who are self-deceived in thinking they have no faults and have no need for repentance. Some assume they have arrived at an epitome of perfection. Such lack humility and fall short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23).
Just as a leopard cannot change its spots, neither can a person change their sinful ways without the help of God (Jeremiah 13:23). A liar, for example, cannot stop their habitual lying without true deliverance from the Lord. Lying (along with other sinful activities) is an addiction. A liar makes promises with no intentions of keeping them. They’re good at making promises, but their track record shows a pattern of lying. This is disturbing behavior that will lead them to stand before the judgment of God (Matthew 12:36, Revelation 22:15).
For this New Year of 2022, I encourage you to serve the Lord. Prioritize our Heavenly Father in all you do. It’s not enough to say you believe in God. Let your actions speak louder than your words. Get back to studying the Bible, the Sacred Scriptures. Return to regular church attendance where God’s truth is taught without compromise. Serve the Lord before life passes you by. You won’t regret serving him (Matthew 6:33, Mark 12:30, Hebrews 12:14, Ecclesiastes 12:13-14).
You can follow me on my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.
