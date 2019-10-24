I’m sure the title of this column caught your attention. Hopefully, you’ll read this article in its entirety to understand how problematic a self-righteous attitude can be. So let’s examine this attitude in light of the Scriptures. This is definitely worth reading.
While Jesus Christ lived on Earth, the relentless ones who challenged the Lord with attempts to find fault with His teaching were the religious Pharisees, Sadducees and Scribes (Matthew 22:15; Mark 3:2; Luke 11:53-54; 20:20). Those scoundrels didn’t practice what they preached and added man-made teachings on top of the Law of Moses (Mark 7:7-8). In essence, these religious sanctimonious individuals were the epitome of deceptive, pretentious, hypocritical, holier-than-thou, wannabe followers of God. Not everyone who claims to believe in God lives like they care about what God says. It’s unfortunately true today as it was then.
The person with a self-righteous attitude will speak in a condescending manner against those they feel superior over. Such a person will be quick to point out the faults in others yet fail to see their own faults. Their sense of spiritual superiority causes them to have a pompous and arrogant attitude. Such an attitude does not reflect the humility, compassion and love of God. It reflects the defilement and rot of a heart far from the heart of God. The religious crowd that opposed Jesus was deceived by the very enemy of God we know as Satan. The enemy continues to deceive the self-righteous into thinking they are right when in essence they are so wrong in practicing a religion foreign to the God of the Bible.
Jesus showed great compassion toward individuals who were remorseful and repentant of their sins. The Bible speaks of a woman caught in adultery who was ashamed of her sin. Jesus didn’t bring further guilt over her by publicly shaming her. Instead, He challenged her accusers (the religious hypocrites) to cast a stone at her if they themselves were without sin. None did and walked away. Jesus forgave her and told her to “go and sin no more.” The power of mercy and forgiveness was demonstrated to a woman who was deeply remorseful over her bad behavior (John 8:1-11). The Scribes and Pharisees were ready to put her to death over her sinful behavior. But Jesus came to bring life, not death.
You may have had injustice done to you by the self-righteous. Such show no mercy and are quick to condemn. You may have felt like the person in front of a firing squad filled with biased people who are out for your demise. Even if the self-righteous bigots have given up on you, Jesus will never turn on you or throw you under the bus even if you messed up. He is a God of mercy to those who humble themselves before Him.
To the self-righteous, I remind you of the words of Jesus: “Before you take the speck out of your brothers eye, take the log out of your own eye first so that you may see clearly…” (Matthew 7:3-5).
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
