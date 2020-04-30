This year started off rocky, at least the end of January did for me. Those who know me or have followed my articles know of the tragic death of my son, Adam. I’m still going through the early stages of grief. I am thankful for a supportive community. I have supportive family and friends alike. I cannot begin to tell you the amount of support I’ve received throughout our community who reached out to myself asking how they can help or offer their friendship.
To this day, I have people checking on me almost daily. The love and support is overwhelming. You all know who you are, and I have asked God to bless you for the wonderful people you are and how much you mean to me.
Then there were those who were insensitive with their words. Such were hurtful, cruel and harsh. For those who think I should not grieve, you really need to keep your opinions in your mind. Your undermining words spread like cancer. It’s very sinister to pretend to care about someone who is grieving when God knows your words are empty. A cold and calloused person is the worst type of individual to have around when you’re grieving. A person grieving can be vulnerable and unaware of one with a calloused heart.
I share publicly what I have gone through with the hope of helping someone who has gone though this. This is a nightmare no parent should have to go through. But sadly, it happens. Although the majority of people have been kind to me, there are those who have no empathy or sensitivity to the pain caused by grief. Their calloused words are not worthy of being printed. I have to dismiss their lack of sense from my mind. Their words were futile, empty, uncaring and heartless.
Last week, I ran into a couple who reach out to me from time to time to check and see how I am doing. They are not members of my church, but members of our community. This couple has a heart of gold. They are part of a multitude of people who check on me weekly. I’m thankful for the blessing such individuals are to me at one of the worst times in my life.
So to the inconsiderate individuals, I say that one day, you will need a community of caring individuals. Should you ever experience a tragedy that hits close to you, I hope you experience unconditional love from caring people. Hopefully, the caring support you experience will cause you to see the error of your inconsideration and cause you to become a considerate person with the help of God. May we all become better people to reach out to the hurting around us.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
