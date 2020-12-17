Some reading this article will understand its message. This is because you may have had a loved one pass away this year, and this will be the first Christmas holiday without them. Others have gone through this season several times without their loved ones. Life is very fragile, and we never know who will be next to depart from this life.
The holiday occasions seem to amplify the grief some are going through. It is a time many remember their loved ones regardless of when they passed away. Remembering good memories can be bittersweet. Even though some of our loved ones are no longer with us in person, we carry them in our heart.
I encourage you to make the best in every situation, including the holiday occasions. This year has been quite challenging for many of us who have lost a friend or loved one. The global pandemic has been surreal. Some of you are seeing a loved one struggle in their health. Others are going through depression and loneliness. I could go on listing other hardships people are going through. What is the answer?
The answer is Jesus Christ. He is the solution to all problems you are facing. I don’t say this as a cliche. To those who put their full confidence and trust in him, and genuinely repent of sin, he will help you through every challenge you face. I encourage you to learn more about him through the Bible. Life is not always fair, but God is. Religion and people may fail you, yet there is no failure in Jehovah God Almighty. Jesus is the reason for the season. He is as close as the mention of his name. May the peace of God and comfort of the Holy Spirit be with you.
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.