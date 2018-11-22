Have you said or did something wrong and felt bad for doing so? Perhaps you exaggerated a story only to correct yourself because your conscience was bothering you. It’s good to have a conscience that reminds you to do the right thing.
On the other hand, what about those who say and do unethical things? They can tell one lie after another and not feel bad about it. It’s even worse when a person identifies as a Christian and speaks lies with a smile and never admits to speaking them.
In the Bible, Paul the Apostle identifies these individuals as having a “dead conscience” who will speak lies in hypocrisy (1 Timothy 4:2). One with a dead (numb) conscience arrived at a place where they enjoy speaking lies and won’t feel bad about it.
Some wrongfully assume speaking lies is OK as long as the person being lied to or about doesn’t find out (tell a lie to a judge when you’re standing before him during a court hearing and see how that works for you when you’re caught in a lie). Lying lips are an abomination to God (Proverbs 12:22). Lying is immoral and unethical. Refrain from speaking lies. You may fool some people some of the time, but you’ll never fool God anytime.
World Harvest International Church is located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. Sunday celebration service is at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study is at 7 p.m. and Wednesday evening service is at 7 p.m. Contact them at 661-721-0111, P.O. Box 250, Delano, CA 93216 or email them at worldharvestintl@yahoo.com.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
