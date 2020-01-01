Delano police officers were busy with their regular patrol work, as well as putting in time with community involvement activities and crime prevention, even with an uptick in gun violence this past fall.
"Since the hiring of our new police chief (Robert Nevarez) a year ago, Delano has seen an outpouring of support for our local law enforcement officers -- and rightfully so," said Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre on Dec. 26. "The Delano police have developed a comprehensive campaign and outreach program to draw community members in with just simple human kindness and compassion."
The department and mayor pro tem Joe Alindajao made an attempt to reach out to the community with a town hall meeting focused on crime prevention and battling violent crime, especially those that are gang-related. Aguirre, fellow council member Grace Vallejo and Mayor Liz Morris were also on hand with about a dozen concerned residents.
Alindajao’s idea spurred from four fatal shootings that occurred last fall. Police Chief Robert Nevarez responded by conducting a gun-violence operation spanning several days and involved dozens of officers made up of the agency’s Gang Unit, detectives, Special Units and patrol.
“We need a team effort, the police and our citizens,” Alindajao said, who is a county prosecutor. “We need our residents to provide information to help our officers solve some of these cases.”
Nevarez has made crime prevention and community involvement his highest priority, as well as arresting criminals and keeping them off the streets. His philosophy: it’s better to stop a crime from happening in the first place.
Delano police officers have had numerous community events along with programs geared toward children before they become entrenched in a gang lifestyle.
Nevarez explained that parents sometimes fail to be involved in their children's lives, and gangs are more than willing to step in and give youth a family. However, it comes with an allegiance to the gang and committing crimes that fuel their existence.
“You have to be involved in your kids’ life,” he said during the town hall.
“What are the best ways to impact our youth?” the chief asked the audience. “I like to interact with kids and their parents in a positive way, so they get a favorable view of law enforcement before they falsely believe that police are there to harm them. We are not.”
Efforts seen by the department, spearheaded by Community Service Officer Rafael Silva and Cpl. Jose Madrigal, include:
- Bingo and Badges
- Loteria con la Policia
- Junior officers summer camp
- Play in Peace
- Trunk or Treat
- Shop with a Cop
- Charity basketball game with Delano High School
- Neighborhood block parties
- Cafe con Campesinos
- Hispanic Residents Academy Graduation
- Choppin’ It Up
- Neighborhood Watch meeting at the Sunny View apartments
The agency also was rewarded with three different state grants, totaling $100,000, to protect youth from alcohol abuse, provide more traffic safety and illegal tobacco sales to minors.
“For me, the most important thing is having officers with a big heart for the community,” Nevarez said. “I can tell that they love being there as much as members of the community enjoyed our company.
