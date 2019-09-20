Friends of NRA 2019 Delano Annual Banquet
Doors open 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Hayatt Place, located at 1200 Garzoli Ave. in Delano.
The evening will feature dinner, drawings, raffles, live and silent auction.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. No sales at the door. Call 661-586-8448 or 661-805-0164 for more information. NRA membership is not required to attend.
Thanksgiving Community Luncheon
Delano Thanksgiving Community Luncheon is in need of volunteers. The event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Tony's Firehouse and Grill, located at 502 County Line Road in Delano.
For more information, call Genda at 661-586-2391 or Art at 661-586-2001.
