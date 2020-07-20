About 300 people showed up at Delano City Hall Sunday night to show that prayer is a very powerful instrument.
Almost every single person who spoke also sought something almost as powerful: information that would lead to an arrest in gang-related crimes that have left many local families devastated.
Each family that suffered a loss either wore matching T-shirts with that individual's face on it, or a sign seeking justice and an end to gun violence.
Delano Pastor David Vivas Jr. himself lost his 21-year-old son to gang violence in January. Less than three weeks ago, he lost Elyana Sadiee Dorig, a 12-year-old member of his World Harvest International Church congregation.
He opened the prayer service and served as an emcee. "We are here for a very important cause for the communities of Delano, McFarland, Earlimart and Richgrove to stand united to end this violence."
Destinie Aguirre then provided a dynamic, A capella rendition of the the "Star Spangled Banner" as a giant American flag, held up by a Kern County Fire ladder truck, flew gracefully in the wind.
Stephanie Fierros of Delano was the first community member to speak.
"I lost my son, Michael Anthony Duarte Jr., to gun violence in August 2018," she said, battling back tears.
"He didn't always make the right decisions, but he didn't deserve to die," Fierros said, regaining her composure. "I'm pleading with you, if you know anything about my son's killing, please come forward. Justice needs to be served."
"Do the right thing," she ended. "We need closure."
Lydia Salazar Rodriguez, the mother of Adam Rene Guillen, told those in the audience about waking up to get that 4:30 a.m. phone call that her son was dead. He died on Jan. 31, and would have turned 22 in 10 days. She described the pain she continued to feel like "a slow torture."
"So, instead of planning his birthday party, you are planning his funeral," Rodriguez said. "All the things got taken away from him, like going to school, getting married, having kids."
"Our children are being targeted like animals, so we need to stand united against this violence," she said. "The police are not your enemy. They need your help."
Vivas, who called Guillen his son, concurred. "I teach grief sessions. But when it is your child, it is so different!"
"I can just tell you all who have children, hug them everyday," he said. "Adam didn't mind me hugging him in front of his friends."
"Now, I can hardly wait to get that phone call from police telling me they have a suspect in custody in his death," Vivas said.
The most recent gang-related killings that pushed for Sunday's prayer vigil happened at 7:21 p.m. July 2 as two little girls played with friends in a front yard in a usually quiet Delano neighborhood. Makeliah Rayann Osorno, 11, died at 7:40 p.m. after being shot by a still unknown suspect. Dorig, 12, also of Delano, died a couple of minutes later.
No arrests have been made, mostly because information to police hasn't been forthcoming.
The Delano Police Department, along with McFarland Police Department, created a joint gang-suppression task force only days after the shooting.
Osorno's grandmother, Yolanda, said, "she was just a little girl who had a heart that was so bright ... And she was just playing in the front yard, like kids want to do ... We need to combat this violence as a community. We need a healthy and safe community for our kids."
She pleaded for individuals to call the police if they have any additional information.
Veronica Soto, a manager at the Brandywine Apartments, spoke for Dorig's family.
"When I heard it was Elyana, I was in shock. I told myself, 'It's not her. It's a mistake,'" Soto said. "They were wonderful and amazing young girls and they had their whole lives ahead of them. No one deserves this."
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said it was a shame that with the COVID-19 pandemic creating social distancing, "that it took something like this to bring us together."
"Unfortunately, this is not my first one of these," Nevarez said. "I've been to dozens. And I ask myself, when is it going to end."
"I am sick and tired and frustrated by these senseless tragedies," the chief added. "This is not a police issue, this is an evil issue."
Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre said Sunday's vigil was not a political event, but rather "an event for the community."
"We have 55 police officers in Delano and we have 53,000 residents of Delano," Aguirre said. "Am I going to rely on those 55 police officers or 53,000 Delano residents? We need your help."
Individuals with any information can reach the anonymous tip line at 661-721-3369.
