Alma Guillen had a simple request after a bad experience with the former Delano police chief. He didn’t have time to talk with the 58-year-old Delano woman.
When she approached current police Chief Robert Nevarez about the same issue, not only did he give her a minute, she got an hour to discuss her worries about mental illness and how police deal with local folks who suffer from it.
And in turn, Guillen is helping Nevarez’s community outreach efforts. She even hooked the chief up with her son, who runs Carlos’ Barber Shop, and her daughter, who runs Alma’s Beauty Salon, for one of the agency’s “Chopping It Off” meet-and-greet events with both businesses’ patrons. Both businesses sit next to each other in the 1400 block of High Street.
“After (the chief) listened to me, he told me about his plan to work with people in the community,” Guillen said.
The Residents’ Academy piqued her interest, especially if it was going to be taught in Spanish.
“I’m always trying to see what I can learn,” she said. “It was very eye-opening.”
Family and friends of the inaugural graduating class of the Hispanic Residents’ Academy celebrated the first 10 graduates’ accomplishments on Dec. 20 at the Delano Police Department’s Media Room, followed by a potluck meal. Delano police Cpl. Jose Madrigal emceed the event, while records employee Jenny Recondo was the announcer. Both coordinated the event.
Also on hand were Delano City Council members Grace Vallejo and Joe Alindajao.
Vallejo lauded Nevarez, who has certainly hit the road the running since he was hired back in July.
The entire event was presented in Spanish, to allow everyone to feel more comfortable.
Vallejo, who just finished her latest term as mayor, told those in attendance that it was the first time in her 14 years on the Delano City Council “that something like this has ever happened.”
“And it is because of police Chief Robert Nevarez. Because he recognized it was really important that the people in this city get to know the police officers in our community,” Vallejo said. “So that when you and your family need help, you will feel comfortable to come here to the police station or approach a police officer when you need help.”
Alindajao said he really enjoyed the interaction between the police and community members.
“I think what Chief Nevarez and his staff are doing with the Hispanic Residents’ Academy is fantastic,” Alindajao said. “It is truly policing outside the box. Most importantly, the relationships that are being forged between the police and community is a win-win for the entire city.”
Nevarez’s smile didn’t leave him during the nearly hourlong event. He was hoping for 30 residents to go through the first academy classes, but was happy to get 15 to sign up — then 10 to finish it.
“We are hoping they will spread the word for our next academy, which will be taught in English,” the chief said.
The academy is only one of many community outreach programs he and his officers are conducting. He also wants to dispel inaccuracies about his agency, such as working with federal immigration officials regarding citizenship. The Delano Police Department does not do it, nor will do it when he is in charge.
And citizenship was never mentioned during the academy and you don’t have to be one to enroll and attend classes.
“We need to build elements of trust as police officers,” he said. “And when they are victims of crime, they will call us.”
Next month, the police department will begin having block parties in some of Delano’s toughest neighborhoods.
“We will take back the neighborhood, at least for the night,” Nevarez said. “We will have food and games for them.”
Nevarez said his predecessor did many “great things during his tenure,” including his selection of personnel and the new police department headquarters.
“That is why I have been able to accomplish so much,” he said. “We have so many officers and civilians staff that have a tremendous love for their community and are willing to go way above and beyond to make this event a success. Without them, this effort fails.”
Guillen agreed, saying her current run-ins with Delano police have been super positive.
She said it showed police officers as “human beings.” She said the Chopping It Off events are geared toward the younger generation, while the Residents’ Academy is geared more toward an older group.
“I learned I can go and talk to them if I need help,” Guillen said.
She said it is very important that Delano residents feel comfortable with the police.
“Some people are afraid because of immigration issues to approach the police,” she said. “But we all need to come out and help the police when it comes to crime. We can’t be silent.”
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
