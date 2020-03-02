Columbine Elementary School received a 2020 California Distinguished Schools award last month.
On Feb. 10, Columbine Superintendent and Principal Tim Jones and teachers Muller and Hutcherson attended the California Distinguished Schools ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. Jones received the plaque and flag signifying Columbine as a 2020 California Distinguished School.
Jones is in his 24th year at Columbine.
Muller is in his 20th year at Columbine, while Hutcherson has been at the school for 16 years. Both teachers teach all of their subjects to their grade level, provide remediation classes for both language arts and math after school and in the summer. In addition, they coach sports teams annually. Muller is the yearbook adviser, and coaches an Odyssey of the Mind team.
The entire staff works together to provide a positive learning environment at Columbine, and parental and community support is fantastic at Columbine, according to Jones.
“We had over 140 volunteers last year,” he said.
