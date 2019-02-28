One thing local farmers don’t want during the almond bloom is cold temperatures. Well, guess what?
It's still too early to say how big an effect recent chilly weather will have on this year's pollination, but there is some concern in Kern almond orchards that the bees probably won't be working as hard as they would be if conditions were warmer.
Unfortunately, colder-than-normal weather has set in just as the world's largest pollination event gets under way in the Central Valley. Beekeepers contracted by local growers have poured in from across the country at a critical moment for what is expected to be a record harvest for Kern's second biggest-grossing crop.
Second on the list of worries is how cold moisture will affect blooms themselves. Frost can damage blooms that have already been pollinated, and every one ruined by weather is a nut that won't develop.
Local almond farmer Holly King, who serves as chair of the Almond Board of California trade group, said the bigger concern now is the fact that bees work best in temperatures above 55 degrees, and lately, "we haven't gotten a lot of days like that."
"Needless to say, it makes one a little bit nervous” about the bloom, she said, adding there's no firm estimate on how much the weather might affect this year's pollination.
Meteorologist Carlos Molina said overnight lows would likely rise to the mid-40s this week.
Fortunately, with the weekslong bloom only in its beginning stages, there's still time for the weather to warm up and dry out to create better conditions for pollination and the setting of pollinated nuts.
"We have several weeks of bloom and we need even weather across those in order to get the crop to set," King said.
McFarland almond grower Michael Lane said bee activity is a bit of a worry even with temperatures rising to 52 degrees, as they have lately.
"Bees are in the hives. They’re just not coming out,” he said. "It’s going to be very interesting pollination."
The cold-weather problem extends to beekeepers, too, because bees that don't pollinate also don't produce pollen. When that happens, the bees must be fed expensive protein to survive the winter.
"This is one of the worst years I’ve seen in a long time. Bad for both: bad for almond growers, bad for beekeepers," said Bakersfield beekeeper and nut grower Joe Romance.
Noting that ideal pollinating temperatures range between 60 and 80 degrees, he recommends growers place hives somewhere with southern exposure in order to make the most of the sun's warmth. That way, even if their work area gets cold, at least the bees won't be trying to stay warm in their hive.
"As long as you get bees out of the hive," he said, "they will fly."
