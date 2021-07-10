City gathers for 1st block party since start of pandemic

Despite the evening heat, hundreds of Delano residents came out to the Police Department’s latest Neighborhood Block Party at Veneto Park on June 30.
Community Service Officer Rafael Silva, who helped put together the event, said officially they had 44 vendors for the latest block party.
“It’s been almost 18 months since we had one because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Silva said. “We will probably have the next one in September, when it will be a little cooler.”
Silva added, “These block parties take months to plan and put together.”
Pastor David Vivas Jr. kicked off the event with an invocation.
“I want to thank God for his goodness, wisdom and pray for the community of Delano,” Vivas said. “And for the families of victim of violent crime, we are still trying to get our detectives leads to solve some of these (violent crimes).”
Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio was next, saying it was wonderful to see this many people gathered after 18 months of the pandemic.
“It is such a beautiful sight and to stand up here for the community of Delano,” the mayor said. “We are Delano Strong!”
Delano Councilwoman Liz Morris also thanked the Police Department for putting this event together. “Want to thank all the vendors who came out.”
Then it was the man of the hour, outgoing Police Chief Robert Nevarez, who made it his main purpose to connect with as many Delano residents as he could, along with his officers.
The chief brought up the officers who organized Wednesday’s block party. “They make my everyday work easy if they can accomplish everything,” Nevarez said, smiling. “I know Delano is in good hands.”
He explained how the block parties in selected Delano neighborhoods are meant to “give the streets back to our community members, our families.”
“It’s not good to be afraid to go outside,” Nevarez said. “I want to thank you all for your support over these three years.”
Eric Arias, representative for State Assemblyman Rudy Salas, provided the chief with a state resolution from Salas. “For the chief, it is always about the people.”
City Councilman Salvador Solorio Ruiz also congratulated the chief on a job well done and for “building that trust in the community.”
