Candidates for all three main Delano election races showed up at World Harvest International Church of Delano last week to talk about the issues, which was broadcast live on Facebook on such sites as DelanoNow.com and Delano Podcast News.
DPN sponsored Wednesday night's forum with candidates from both the Delano Union School District and the Delano Joint Union High School District. Friday night's Delano City Council candidates' forum was sponsored by the Delano Ministerial Association. Adventist Health Delano's Matthew Cauthron served as emcee and moderator for both forums.
The first race is for two members of the Delano Union School District board of trustees. Two incumbents are running for re-election including 16-year member Frank Herrera Jr. Also seeking re-election is Suzanne Villaruz, who was first elected in 2016.
Former/retired Delano Union School District employee Margie Luque Felix is running to unseat one of the incumbents.
In the second race, three candidates will be running for two seats on the Delano Joint Union High School District bard of trustees. The incumbents are longtime member Arnold Morrison and Jesus Cardenas, who was just elected in 2016.
Trying to unseat one of the incumbents is newcomer Ray Arvizu, whose three children are either now in school in the district or have recently graduated. Arvizu is an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The 2020 Delano City Council election candidates’ pool is seven people for three open seats in November. Three incumbents seeking re-election are: Joe Aguirre, Joe Alindajao and Grace Vallejo.
Aguirre is Director of Facilities Management at Bakersfield Heart Hospital. He brings 38 years of healthcare management experience to the council with a background in finance, cooperate policy, emergency management and with a proven track record. He has spent 8 years on the City Council.
"When I first ran for office in 2010, unemployment in Delano was 44 percent," Aguirre said. "Last year, before COVID-19 hit, it was 9 percent. The city was in dire straights, and within three years we had a balanced budget."
Alindajao, first elected to the council in 2018, is a Kern County Deputy District Attorney and runs a small business in Delano.
Vallejo is a retired school employee and has been on the city council for 16 years.
The four challengers are Carlton M. Lennon, Jaime Mendoza, Salvador Solorio-Ruiz and Veronica Vasquez. Vasquez did not attend Friday's forum.
The seats are each four-year terms.
