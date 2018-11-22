The Delano City Council, on Monday, Nov. 19, once again discussed its recent extension of R&F Disposal Inc., putting the contract with the McFarland-based company until 2043.
Back on Oct. 15, the council voted 3-1 to extend the R&F Disposal contract an additional 12 years, even though the company had just received an extension in April 2017 to the year 2031.
Currently, that makes the total possible years of the R&F contract at 55 years, if no more extensions are granted. The first contract was granted back in 1988, according to Delano city staff reports requested by DelanoNow.
R&F Disposal provides the city’s “roll-off dumpster” services, staff reports said.
Anyone doing any building, remodeling or construction within Delano city limits is “required” to use R&F Disposal.
“It appears that leading to the November election, many concerns were identified and community members would like an opportunity to ask questions and obtain clarification on voting interests,” City Council member Joe Aguirre said Monday.
Mayor Grace Vallejo, mayor pro-tem Ruby Hill and member Liz Morris voted Oct. 15 for the R&F Disposal extension.
Aguirre was the only member of the Delano City Council to vote against the extension last month. He also questioned why during that same meeting, city staff pulled a similar contract extension with South Tulare-Richgrove Refuse Inc., which has both “multifamily residential and commercial recycling collection services”; and “collection of residential green-waste and recycling” contracts with the city.
The reason the contract extension was pulled was because of the briefness of the relationship between STRR and the city of Delano.
STRR had recently become the city’s recycling contract after former contractor Sunset Waste System Inc. was sold in 2016, nulling their agreement. STRR took over the contract on Oct. 17, 2016, and had its original agreement also set for 2031.
Another reason why the STRR agreement was more beneficial to Delano was because of the money the company repaid the city. One contract provides a 27 percent return, while the second a 29 percent return. Last fiscal year, those contracts provided more than $337,290 back to Delano. And that money went to much-needed alley repair, Aguirre said.
He added that wasn’t even a full year. And city staff expected more than $500,000 this fiscal year.
The R&F contract provides for only a $10,000 annual payment, plus 5 percent of gross earnings. And in recent years, the company had actually been in arrears to the city of Delano of more than $70,000 in back payments.
During that meeting, Aguirre said those voting to further extend the R&F contract “tied the hands of future city councils,” which pays little back to the city, compared to STRR’s contracts.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
