After two months of waiting, the CIF has issued its ruling on the fate of high school athletics in the 2020-21 school year.
The commission has decided to reschedule the fall sport season rather than cancel the season outright. The season will now start in January and end in March, affecting both winter and spring sports seasons as well.
Here is a breakdown of the new dates of each high school season.
The summer period has begun, with teams being allowed to prepare for their season, however, when local health officials deem safe. So far, Delano Joint Union High School district has not ruled practices safe, with no future date set yet.
The fall sports season officially starts Dec. 14, with cross country, football and volleyball all allowed to have full scale practices to start preparing for their season.
The first competitions are allowed to begin Dec. 28 for volleyball and cross country, with football beginning Jan. 7, 2021. The regular season length differs between every sport with football lasting the longest until March 19, 2021.
The postseason for each sport begins two weeks after each season finishes and can last up to four weeks after the regular season finish date.
With the fall season delayed nearly half a semester, the CIF decided to combine both the winter and spring seasons into one large spring sports season. Basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and track and field headline as the largest sports in the Delano area combined together.
The different sports have similar beginning and ending dates, with each beginning competition in early March, and ending in late May/early June.
The biggest concerns among parents and players alike is how multi-sport athletes will manage their seasons. With winter and spring seasons directly coinciding, parents are concerned about how their athletes will play two different sports at the same time.
The CIF has stated that athletes are allowed to compete in two at the same time, given the schedules of the athletes align.
The decision has been received with mixed feelings, with some individuals angry over a season delayed five more months, and some excited that they even get the chance to play.
