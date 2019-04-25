It was about 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Hundreds of Delano area residents and their children walked into Delano High School's Gene Beck Stadium.
It's April, so a few months early for football. And the grass is a little longer than usual. But there's a reason for that. It's actually Easter egg hunting season. And well, the Delano Kiwanis Club just happens to have about 6,000 hard-boiled, colored eggs.
And these little "hunters" armed with their parents, a basket or bucket, in their hand look ready. Also on hand was the Easter Bunny and Mrs. Easter Bunny, who high-fived each participant before they started the hunt.
About 45 to 50 volunteers were doing last-minute details, including hiding about 1,300 eggs for the first hunt scheduled for 10 a.m. for pre-schoolers. Meanwhile, Delano Kiwanis hunt organizer Steve Kinsey started stapling and hammering cardboard signs onto wooden stakes. Members of each high school's Key Clubs were also busy helping out.
"The eggs were donated by Demler Enterprises, which has plants in Delano and Wasco," Kinsey said, while doing two or three other tasks, including calling out winning tickets for Easter basket prizes provided by Kiwanis. "We usually get around 1,000 children, so that's what we plan for every year."
This isn't Kinsey's first rodeo, or egg hunt. He has been here since the beginning, when Jim Andreas started the event, he said. "We've just continued in his tradition. We love doing it for the kids."
"We now have great grandkids of our original hunters looking for eggs out here," Kinsey said. "And now we have hunters from past events out here helping us, even my granddaughter."
Asked if he is getting tired of it all, Kinsey shook his head, "No."
"Every year, we get feeling like we are too old for it, but then Easter comes around and we are ready to do it all over again," he laughed.
Kiwanis also partnered with Delano Parks and Recreation and Delano Joint Union School District, and had vendors swapping funnel cakes, Kettle corn, hot dogs and drinks for all the hungry and thirsty hunters and their parents. Bounce houses were also available for hunters before or after their particular hunt.
There were four hunts on the day: pre-schoolers first at 10 a.m., kindergarteners at 10:30 a.m., first and second graders at 11 a.m. and finally third and fourth graders at 11:30 a.m. Each group lined up along the police tape and traffic cones at the 50-yard line that set off the "hunting field" from their parents. It took only minutes for each group to find their eggs and get herded over to the northeast corner of the stadium (in the end zone) where each child received a little bag of treats.
After the hunts, a raw Egg Toss contest for children and adults took place, with cash prizes awarded to the winning teams.
For more information on how to join the Delano Kiwanis or the club's events, contact Steve Kinsey at 725-1286 or skinsey@lightspeed.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.