Mid-afternoon on Friday, Oct. 26, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez is on the move.
No he is not part of any type of arrest. Instead, he is literally “Choppin’ It Up” with several of his officers and Delano residents looking to get haircuts at Carlos’ Barbershop or hairstylings at Alma’s Beauty Salon next to each other on High Street.
The police department is planning more of these meet-the-community sessions so residents can stop by for a chance to meet the men and women who make up the agency.
On Friday, tri-tip and light refreshments were served from 3 to 6 p.m.
Nevarez briefly interrupted the packed house at Carlos’ by introducing himself and several officers at the event, this included him saying, “Hey, some of you may have seen us in the department’s Lip Sync Challenge earlier this year.”
Nevarez has been extremely busy since he started his job on July 9, after spending more than 30 years at the Fresno Police Department.
But he wasn’t too busy to take a selfie with a man sporting a 1975 El Camino lowrider outside the barber shop.
“It’s all about giving back to the community,” Nevarez said.
The man agreed, saying he takes time out to talk to troubled youths about the evils of gang life and drug use — something he knows too well.
“You have gone down that path for a reason,” Nevarez told the man.
“It’s all about Jesus,” the man replied.
Both men agreed.
These community get-togethers, increased Neighborhood Watch Meet and Greets and even planned block parties for early 2019 in some of Delano’s toughest neighborhoods are all part of the plan — things as simple as having his officers speak better conversational Spanish with residents.
“Many of our officers speak Spanish, but some are not that comfortable speaking it,” Nevarez said. “We started Spanish Club to help officers become more confident.”
And out of that club came the idea and framework for the department’s upcoming six-week Hispanic Residents Academy.
“It’s all about building trust,” the chief said. “We are targeting our young people, ages 14-26, because that age group tends not to trust us.”
Nevarez posed the relationship between a police department and its community like a bank account, balancing deposits and withdrawals.
Events like Choppin’ It Up, Neighborhood Watch events and the Hispanic Residents Academy are good-faith deposits. And it is very important to have a full balance of deposits.
Police work often requires action that tends to be a withdrawal; even if officers do everything properly. These actions can erode trust with members of the community. If police don’t build a solid trust account, when they don’t need anything, it won’t work. This is similar to your own bank account.
Withdrawals include things like writing tickets, towing cars, detaining people and making arrests.
“These are usually emotional times for people. And people don’t like these things,” Nevarez said. “And if a situation requires an officer to use deadly force, that is the ultimate withdrawal, even if it’s justified.”
The chief pointed to civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, as a community “that burned because there were too many withdrawals and not enough deposits to start with.”
Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre said, “When interviewing the chief for the position here in Delano, he was passionate about developing a community approach to providing law enforcement.”
“And he has hit the road running,” Aguirre said. “I’m very proud of the approach being used by our city workforce to collaborating with our community businesses and residents.”
Delano police have been involved in numerous community events, including a bicycle rodeo for children, part of the Philippine Weekend celebration, National Night out, and even this week’s Trunk or Treat celebration at Cesar Chavez Park.
Back on Oct. 22, officers were part of a successful Neighborhood Watch meeting at the Sunny View apartments, which was a success with more than 100 people attending.
Although the chief was there, Sgt. Richard Steitz and officer Raul Garcia coordinated the event, along with the Neighborhood Watch Block Captain, apartment manager Leivi Lopez.
The issues discussed included: complaints of often hearing shots fired in the area, suspicious vehicles at night, transients rummaging through the trash, stolen vehicles being left in the alley, and occasional vehicle thefts and burglaries.
Future deposits will also include neighborhood block parties that will serve as symbolic reminders to residents and business owners that their streets and neighborhoods belong to them.
Delano’s County Supervisor David Couch said, “I think Chief Nevarez’s block party idea is a really good one. I also believe the chief and the whole department are marking an honest, good-faith effort to engage with the community. And we should all support their efforts.”
The chief is also working with Delano Golf Management Group to administer a golfing program for at-risk youth to teach honesty, integrity and etiquette — “key elements of golf.”
“The overall community goal is to create additional trust between us,” Nevarez said.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
