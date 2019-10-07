CCHS homecoming king and queen

During the Cesar Chavez High Titans homecoming game against Arvin High School Friday night, Daniel Savoie and Nancy Sanchez were crowned king and queen.

 Photo by Cesar Chavez High School ASB

During the Cesar Chavez High Titans homecoming game against Arvin High School Friday night, Daniel Savoie and Nancy Sanchez were crowned king and queen.

The football team lost 35-34 in a thriller to the Arvin High Bears.

Chavez will now take on the Wasco High Tigers on the road Friday. Their overall record is 5-2, and the Titans are 2-1 in South Sequoia League.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.