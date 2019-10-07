During the Cesar Chavez High Titans homecoming game against Arvin High School Friday night, Daniel Savoie and Nancy Sanchez were crowned king and queen.
The football team lost 35-34 in a thriller to the Arvin High Bears.
Chavez will now take on the Wasco High Tigers on the road Friday. Their overall record is 5-2, and the Titans are 2-1 in South Sequoia League.
