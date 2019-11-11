For the second time in three years, Delano has two high school football teams headed to the second round in the CIF Central Section playoffs.
Both Cesar E. Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high schools won at home last Friday, beating Central Coast cities Morro Bay and Santa Maria, respectively. Each school dominated the majority of their games, yet failed to score first.
Kennedy trailed early off of a Santa Maria field goal, yet scored quickly off an Avian Pesina touchdown. Santa Maria answered right back, but with another Kennedy touchdown, the Thunderbirds would retake the lead for good, winning 40-28.
The Titans won in a similar manner, with Morro Bay taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Chavez running back Damien Espinoza reached across the plane for a Titan touchdown.
Halfway through the second quarter, a score by Espinoza would shorten Morro Bay's lead to 7-6 upon a missed extra point.
Following a lackluster Morro Bay possession, the Titans would score again shortly before the half, taking the lead 14-7.
In the second half, another score by Espinoza complemented by a huge scramble touchdown by quarterback Cameron Huerta lifted the Titans to an easy 28-7 win.
This Friday, both teams are on the road with Kennedy traveling to coastal Templeton, and Chavez heading to Porterville High to battle an Eastern Yosemite League opponent.
If both teams are able to pull out wins, the chance of a two Delano team Valley Title game is certainly a possibility. Each team would have to beat a semi-final opponent to make that happen, however.
