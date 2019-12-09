Cesar E. Chavez High Titans boys basketball took to Delano High Tiger hoops on Dec. 5 for an early season rematch, which ended with a score of 72-47, tying the series even at one game apiece.
Chavez was led by Noly Mercado's 22 points, Fernando Carranza's 15 and Darien Lopez's 10 points. Iman Gill also had five points.
Titans star senior Adan Arredondo only had five points, but led the team with nine assists. He also had five rebounds and two steals.
The Titans played a lot better than the team's first meeting on Nov. 16 at Delano High School. The Tigers hit the century mark, winning convincingly 104-75 — a 29-point beating.
After the two games, it looked like each team took advantage of the home court, with the Titans beating up the Tigers by 25.
One could only hope for a rematch, maybe on a neutral site, so both teams can shake off the butterflies and concentrate on hoops play.
On Dec. 5, Delano was led by junior Vince Atencia with 12 points and two assists. Tiger senior leader Jerrick Alestre had 11 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Thomas Perez had nine points, but also nine rebounds. Tony Ponce had four points and seven rebounds.
The Titans improved to 2-1 overall, and will battle the Righetti High Warriors of Santa Maria at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bakersfield at the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Shootout.
Chavez will kick off South Sequoia League play against Shafter High on Jan. 8.
Delano High beat Independence High of Bakersfield convincingly, 69-42, Saturday to improve to 8-2 overall. The Tigers next match will also be at the shootout tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Paraclete High of Lancaster.
Delano will kick off East Yosemite League action on Jan. 10, hosting Tulare Western.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.