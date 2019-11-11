Everything we do, everything we believe is about creating HavoCC on the basketball court. One of the ways we do it is by working hard to be the best conditioned team in the section. The focus of this year’s off-season training program was to build endurance, speed and strength.
The fourth annual HavoCC Hell Week took place the weeks of Oct. 14 through 25. The annual rite of passage was met with great anticipation by the players. The foundational training for the off season program was provided by Coach Guzman. He did a great job of making our guys feel comfortable with being uncomfortable. The team had to go through a series a timed track drills and strength training. The championship standard set by previous teams had to be met in order to be considered a candidate for the team. The players embraced the challenge and fought to the finish line.
U. S. Marine Corp Sgt. Alvarez and U.S. Army Ssgt. Magana and Sgt. Bender each conducted a two-hour physical conditioning leadership training exercise. Players learned to echo commands, work as a fire team and were physically pushed to their limits.
Both military branches provided hard training exercises that taught our players to be selfless, mentally tough and a cohesive unit.
“I know when people are hungry and those guys want it bad, they pushed and motivated themselves and did great when it came to team work," Alvarez said. "If they play the way they worked out with me, taking on a Marine challenge, those guys will be unstoppable this season. They all have the winner’s mentality and they all have a great head on their shoulders. It was a true honor being able to partake in Hell Week.”
“The workout the young Titans of CCHS committed themselves to is called the 'Martinez,' named after Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Joe Martinez," Magana said.
The three-man workout consisted of:
Individual: 80 Army T pushups, 80 air squats, 80 V ups, six 400 yard sprints, vertical sprint, lateral sprint, regular sprint and 20 V ups in between each sprint.
Team of nine: 360 T pushups, 270 air squats, 270 V ups, 26 tire flips, two T pushups between flips and a 400 yard sprint after completion of each exercise.
The task the Delano Army Recruiting Station was charged with was building team cohesion and spirit. The Delano Army recruiting team wanted to ensure that these young individuals understood the meaning of "placing the mission first." Ensuring that they "never accepted defeat," which stems from self-confidence and team building. With a "never quit" attitude and "never leaving a fallen comrade" mentality, we see this team going far as their season begins.
A team can crumble through the selfish acts of an individual and these young Titans ensured that they motivated each other and executed each exercise according to the instructions and demonstrations they were given. They truly embodied the Army Warrior Ethos:
I will always place the mission first.
I will never accept defeat.
I will never quit.
I will never leave a fallen comrade.
We would expect nothing less from these young men, they are Titans, and Titans are warriors.
We tell our guys that if you want to be pushed to your limits, you have to be willing to train to your limits. The team did a fantastic job of challenging themselves. They discovered that they don’t have to stop when they are tired. They can stop when they are finished. We have more hard work to do to accomplish our goals for this year. This was fun. Watching our guys be put in challenging situations by the armed forces and having our guys respond like champions to the rigorous training conditions was a treat.
We all understand that it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a village to train a champion.
We want to give our heartfelt thanks to The United States Marine Corp (Alvarez) and the United State Army (Magana and Bender) for your conditioning, leadership, and discipline training. Coach Guzman and I also want to appreciate and thank our players for stepping outside their comfort zone to become the best version of themselves: Aaron Carino, Noly Mercado, Fernando Carranza, Darien Lopez, Adan Arredondo, Iman Gill, Isaiah Williams, Bryant Acosta and Ishaan Chinna. We love you and appreciate your sacrifice to the program.
