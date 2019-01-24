Cesar Chavez High school headed to in-town rival Robert F. Kennedy High on Jan. 15 for a highly anticipated rivalry game.
The stadium was filled to capacity with fans from across town coming to watch two Delano basketball powerhouses clash for the first time all season. However, Chavez would win convincingly, 72-50, displaying just how much talent the Titans have.
The game started off heavily in the Titans' favor, as they would score on their first four possessions.
Kennedy would miss several three-point tries in the opening minutes of the game, and the lack of shot conversion lead to Chavez running up the score to a dominant 16-1 start.
Chavez held a press on the struggling Thunderbird front court for the majority of the first quarter.
The Titans would also garner a plethora of points off of easy fast-break scores that they started off with Kennedy’s many missed field goals.
At the front of the majority of these fast breaks was Chavez guard Adan Arredondo, the game's leading scorer. He would finish with 20 points throughout the night and continues to make his case as the best player in the city.
With its offense firing on all cylinders, Chavez held a 21-point halftime lead over the Thunderbirds.
The second half showed a Chavez team finally playing relaxed. Running a more half-court offense and not pressing on defense displayed how comfortable the Titans have gotten on their lead.
In fact the majority of the third quarter featured a multitude of Chavez bench players making an appearance on the court.
Even with its second-string in the majority of the third quarter, Chavez extended its lead to 25, as it headed to the fourth. Kennedy would nearly double its total amount of points in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 on a Chavez team that refused to apply defensive pressure. Despite this, the Titans scored only one point less than the Thunderbirds and finished the game with a 22-point win.
Along with another victory this week over Shafter, the Titans improve to 14-8 on the year and are starting to look like a team that meshes extremely well under-leading scorer Adan Arredondo.
As for Kennedy, many expected it to win or at least keep it competitive, but players appeared stunned by a better-prepared Titans team. This loss would carry over to the next game as the Thunderbirds dropped a game to a very talented Taft team.
With another win over Shafter in the second round, the Titans are a couple of wins away from a possible SSL Championship and clear-cut playoff hopes.
