Each week during the 1988 Bakersfield College football season, starting quarterback Stan Greene would approach head coach Carl Bowser.
“Ten more.”
“Nine more.”
"Eight more..."
Greene wasn’t counting down the games until the end of the season, per se. He was counting down the games until what Greene predicted would be 11 straights wins and a national championship.
“I had a running joke with coach Bowser. I told him at the beginning of the year, ‘We’re going undefeated. We’re gonna go 11-0. We’re gonna win the national championship,’" Greene recollected. "He just kind of looked at me and laughed. … He said, ‘I just want to win Week 1.’”
That season, Greene ended up being a prophet. The Renegades stacked up win after win until finally facing Fullerton College on Dec. 3, 1988 in the Potato Bowl and a battle of two unbeaten teams. Fullerton entered the game ranked No. 1 in the J.C. Grid-Wire national poll. BC was ranked No. 3.
More than 18,000 fans packed Memorial Stadium in Bakersfield to witness a thrilling game. BC converted a fourth-and-1 play with less than three minutes left — known as “The Play” — which led to the go-ahead touchdown run by Karl Price with 26 seconds left. The Renegades won, 30-24, and were named national champions days later, ending the season ranked No. 1 in the J.C. Grid-Wire national poll. It was the fourth and most recent national championship in BC football history.
Ahead of being honored at BC’s game against East Los Angeles on Sept. 27 for the 30th anniversary of the national title, players and coaches from the 1988 team relived that historic season and game.
The Renegades finished just 6-5 in 1987. BC head coach Carl Bowser had told the freshmen that if everyone came back to Bakersfield, the Renegades would have a special team the following year. They all did, setting the stage for 1988.
Linzy Collins, wide receiver: “For everybody to return, we came back and it seemed like we picked up where we left off the previous year. We had everything working on all cylinders. We believed, too.”
Harvel Pollard, quarterback coach: “I went out and talked to a service club. I told them, ‘If you don't have a ticket, you better get a season ticket because this is a special group of guys,’ and they started laughing. I specifically remember telling them, ‘This team has a chance to win it all.’”
Lionel Sykes, tight end: “Walt Johnson, the athletic director, and I, we made a gentleman’s bet — his wife was going to make me lasagna — that we were going to go undefeated, 11-0.”
Though facing one of the top-ranked teams, Sacramento City, in the first week of the season, the Renegades came away with a dominating 47-8 win.
Bakersfield outscored its opponents 480-86 through the first 10 contests and did not have a game closer than 14 points.
Maceo Barbosa, running back: “We were a little nervous. We didn’t know how the season was going to be. (Sacramento City) was highly ranked and we blew the doors off. Golly, man. We beat the socks off of those guys.”
Chris Figueroa, defensive lineman: “You’re just like, ‘Wow if they're No. 4 or whatever they were, what are we?’”
Everett Lamkins, linebacker: “All the games was routs, but that’s how hard we played. It wasn't that the other teams weren’t good.”
Devonne Edwards, linebacker: “Up to that point, we weren’t truly tested.”
Fullerton and Bakersfield entered the Potato Bowl 10-0 and ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the nation, respectively. BC took a 20-10 lead into halftime.
With a 23-17 lead early in the fourth quarter and on Fullerton’s side of the field, Greene had a pass intercepted.
Greene: “Did I? Was that a tipped pass? I think it was a tipped pass. It had to be a tipped pass.”
Pollard: “We had been running a quick slant inside. Those are very hard to stop so they were really playing against it hard and we had completed maybe six or seven of those things. He threw it and a guy got his fingertip on it. The ball changed direction and it was intercepted.”
Greene: “If we didn’t win the game that’s probably all I’d remember.”
Fullerton drove 73 yards in 12 plays after the interception, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Jeff Andrews. The Hornets took a 24-23 lead with 4:41 left in the game.
On the ensuing drive, Bakersfield faced a 4th-and-1 from about its own 40 with 2:52 to go. The Renegades were a smash-mouth running team. The coaches called a rollout option play out of wishbone formation, giving Greene a chance to run for the first or throw to his only receiving option: Sykes on an angle route.
Pollard: “We’re sitting there watching (Fullerton) with their substitutions and they were bringing in some additional huge guys to stop the run. They know you’re not gonna pass. They’re gonna close off every gap.”
Duane Damron, offensive line coach: “When in doubt, spread out.”
Greene: “Bowser looked at me and he said, ‘Hey listen, we only need a yard. So if you can run it for the first down, run it.’”
Pollard: “We had actually worked on (the play) in the early outs. You walk the field. We go through a number of plays you want to just fine tune, get the timing down and low and behold that was one of them.”
Collins: “When they called it in the huddle, I saw (running back) Reggie (Yarbrough)’s eyes like, ‘Hey dude.’ It threw them off. It was a heckuva call.”
Sykes: “Stan looked at me with his eyes as big as all outdoors and said, ‘I’m throwing the ball to you. You better catch it.’”
Figueroa: “Everybody in the stadium thought we were gonna run the ball. That’s what Bakersfield College was known for.”
Greene: “We go out and get to the line of scrimmage. The crowd’s going crazy, the sun’s setting, we’re going towards the open end (of the stadium). I snapped the ball. I turned around, faked the handoff, I started rolling out to my right and I couldn’t run it. There was a guy in my face. But Sykes was completely alone. There was no one on Sykes. I mean nobody.”
Sykes: “The guy that was normally following me around, he was more so to my inside shoulder ready to hit the gap. So I just barely brushed him and let him through. That’s why I was wide open.”
Greene: “Honestly, as a quarterback those are the toughest passes to make because you can’t screw this up. … It was not a normal pass because I threw it to him like I was throwing a newborn baby.”
Sykes: “I didn’t drop a pass the whole year. … I just looked the ball in and turned around I looked over my shoulder and he was right behind me so I just tried to stiff arm him and then I just drifted myself out of bounds.”
Greene completed the pass to Sykes, which traveled roughly 10 yards through the air. Sykes rumbled down the right sideline for 24 more yards before going out of bounds at the Fullerton 26.
Collins: “Sykes won’t let you forget it.”
But the game was not yet won. A few plays later, BC had a third-and-12 from the 28. The Renegades called timeout. Greene, Bowser and Damron met on the sideline to discuss the next play. Pollard chimed in via headset from the press box.
Greene: “I remember talking to Bowser and I remember saying, ‘Coach, let’s get in slot, put Sykes to the right and I’ll have Sykes run a 13-yard out. We’ll get the first down. Let’s go win this thing with a touchdown. I do not want this thing to come down to a field goal.’ And he looked at Damron and Damron said, ‘No, no, no, run the ball. Let’s kick the field goal.’”
A field goal would have put the Renegades up 26-24. Kicker Jason Pendleton had already missed an extra point earlier in the game, though, which was why BC trailed by a point. Bowser consulted Pollard, who trusted Greene’s judgement.
Pollard: “Stan’s a smart guy. He was a good quarterback.”
Collins: “Stan was very smart. He had a lot of guts, too. And then Bowser listened to Stan a lot of times. ... I remember (Bowser and Damron) got into an argument.”
Greene: “Bowser looked at me and he said, ‘Harvel said if you think we can do it, let’s do it. What do you think?’ And I said, ‘Let me do it. I promise you, worst case scenario, I’ll throw it away. We’ll kick the field goal. I’m not gonna take a sack. I promise.’ He goes, ‘Alright, then do it.’ Damron looked at him and goes, ‘You’re crazy, Carl,’ and he turned around and walked off.”
Damron: “I don’t remember that, but I’m sure it occured.”
Greene relayed the play to the huddle, instructing Sykes to run a 13-yard out. Collins asked Greene what route to run. Greene responded with “I don’t care. You’re not getting the ball.” Fullerton had been shifting its safety toward Collins, BC’s star receiver that year. It left Sykes in single-man coverage.
Sykes caught the pass from Greene for a first down at the 14-yard line.
Sykes: “Stan threw a heckuva ball.”
Pollard: “If it hadn't worked we could say, ‘Why in the hell did we do that?’ ... At the time you looked at it and said , ‘Our chances are good.’ It’s not just a hunch. It’s having the confidence that your team is going to execute.”
The Renegades maneuvered their way down to the goal line before Price ran it in from 2 yards out for the go-ahead score. BC took a 30-24 lead with 26 seconds left in the game.
Fullerton’s returner Nick-John Haiduc had already returned a kickoff for a touchdown earlier in the game. He faked a reverse and went 95 yards for the score in the second quarter. Bakersfield College linebackers coach Dallas Grider made an adjustment on the final kickoff, sending Edwards out to cover it.
Edwards: “I don’t think I ever played on the kickoff. I know definitely not that year had I played kickoff coverage. … (Grider) says, ‘Just go down and make a play.’”
Haiduc caught the ball and started on his return before Edwards forced a game-sealing fumble that the Renegades recovered.
Pollard: “Our special teams just annihilated the returner.”
Edwards: “I was jogging, not sprinting, because you just don’t do that on the kickoff. Maybe it was because I wasn't familiar with it. They told me to stay in my lane. I saw the returner, No. 10, get past the first wave and I saw him breaking free. I just accelerated and blasted him. It felt like I was sawing him in half.”
Figueroa: “The exclamation point on the game.”
The BC offense retook the field for a kneel down to finish the game. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, chaos ensued.
Barbosa: “I remember running out to the 50 like, ‘Yeah!’ Waving my towel. It wasn’t just me by myself. It was like a wave coming off the sideline. I remember guys picking coach Bowser up.”
Jonny Rose, wide receiver: “For me, it was a shocker. Your mouth is open. You're grabbing your head. You're going, ‘I can't believe we just won this game.’ Everybody is hugging each other, excited, tears are being shed.”
Lamkins: “I can still see some of the (fans’) faces because they streamed onto the field and they got right in your face to tell you that they loved you.”
Figueroa: “Just to hear the crowd … People throwing their helmets in the air when the game was finally over and rushing the field and all that stuff. It’s kind of a blur actually.”
Collins: “Everybody was just jumping for joy. It’s one of those things you always dream of.”
Pollard: “Thousands of hours had gone into that moment. … That was the pinnacle for that particular group of guys. It was just total elation.”
Sykes: “There will never be a team assembled like that again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.