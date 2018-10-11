Veteran GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is gearing up for yet another election season as the local congressman faces a new challenger in the upcoming general election Nov. 6.
The House Majority Leader is the second most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, and he hasn't faced a serious re-election challenge since taking congressional office in 2007.
This year McCarthy is facing Democrat challenger Tatiana Matta in the contest for the 23rd Congressional District. She's running against a well-entrenched candidate in a strongly Republican district that is 78 percent white and 35 percent Hispanic.
And while she acknowledges the huge financial advantage McCarthy enjoys, Matta said when she goes door to door and speaks directly with residents, many voters say the incumbent is focused primarily on raising money for GOP congressional candidates rather than representing the district.
"We're a grass roots campaign. We don't have millions and millions of dollars," Matta told The Californian. "We're working hard to get the canvassing programs, registration, making sure that people come out to vote."
The public relations professional is a native of Puerto Rico who moved from that U.S. territory to Delaware when she was young in order to learn English.
She is married to U.S. Air Force Capt. Eugenio Matta, a bio-environmental engineer.
Matta supports funding a plan to repair and modernize the nation’s aging water systems, roads, bridges and power grid.
She believes raising the federal minimum wage would help working Americans living in poverty.
And people in the district should not have to work multiple jobs to provide for their families, she said on her website. Seniors should be able to retire with dignity. Children in the 23rd should not go to bed hungry.
McCarthy "is focused on being the leader of a party, sure," Matta told The Californian in a videotaped interview. "The 23rd Congressional District has a need."
With 9 percent unemployment in Kern County, 11 percent in Tulare County, Matta said, the district needs more from it's representative.
"You can't keep going around the country fundraising for a party when your people have needs."
The McCarthy team did not respond to requests to arrange for a similar video interview with the six-term congressman. Likewise, McCarthy did not agree to an earlier request previous to the primary election in June.
However, McCarthy has said he is happy to campaign in his record of bringing more water to the valley through the Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation Act; generating more federal attention and money to the fight against valley fever; and directing more federal dollars and other help to military bases and schools in east Kern.
He expects that history will prove his worth to his constituents.
And McCarthy was in the news just this week announcing plans to develop a $40 million veterans health care clinic to replace the aging facility on Westwind Drive in Bakersfield. The new clinic has been a long time coming after receiving congressional approval in 2010.
But the news is sure to burnish McCarthy's credentials with many voters.
"One of the goals that I've always had when I ran for office was making sure how we treat our veterans," McCarthy said at an Oct. 9 press announcement.
"For the last two years I've been passing different pieces of amendments and bills to keep the VA's feet to the fire, that we would not be forgotten about."
After six terms, it's clear McCarthy is popular. His supporters like him and they're forgiving of errors. Coming within 10 percentage points of the veteran politician in the general election would be considered a near miracle.
Matta has a massive hill to climb if she is to mount a serious challenge against McCarthy.
