Cesar Chavez wrestlers qualify for state championships

Three Caesar Chavez High School Titans wrestlers qualified for the CIF State Championships this weekend by placing at the 2022 CIFCS Masters Tournament.
Gavin Contreras placed 10th at 128 pounds. Elijah Guzman placed ninth at 140 pounds. Andres Rodriguez placed eighth at 287 pounds.
All three were set to compete this weekend at one of the nation's toughest high school tournaments.
California is one of six states in the country that crowns one true state champion at each weight division.
The Cesar Chavez Titans wrestling team made their mark this year by placing first at the 2022 SSL League Championships, claiming their first league title.
The Titan grapplers are led by head coach Roman Salcedo and assistants Jessie Ortega, Crystal Guzman and Rolando Lira.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.