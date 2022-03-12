Cesar Chavez softball, RFK baseball both looking to repeat as SSL champs

Cesar Chavez softball and Robert F. Kennedy High baseball are heading into the 2022 spring season as defending South Sequoia League champs.
Both programs have gotten off to an expected hot start through their first few games, however as the season progresses, the pressure to defend their titles will only increase.
Kennedy baseball began its season several weeks before others in Delano as they competed in the Mills-Vogt Classic hosted by Central Valley Christian. The Thunderbirds began their season with a win, but it came by forfeit from Tulare Union.
In their first actual game, they took on host Central Valley Christian just days before the two schools' basketball programs met for the Division V valley title game.
CVC won 8-0 in a blowout, but the Thunderbirds bounced right back with a 3-2 win over Lindsay High.
They then rematched with the CVC Cavaliers and lost again in their second matchup, this time with a final score of 10-0.
The loss left the team as tournament runner-up, while two players were named to the all-tournament team: Julian Orozco and Fidel Pimental.
As far as players to watch this season, a few names stand out. Many core starters such as Orozco and Gerardo Salazar are returning to the team as juniors, while seniors such as Ever Murgia are looking to provide leadership.
Cesar Chavez softball has much in common with the Thunderbirds, aside from a league title. The Lady Titans are also heading into this season with a young core that helped carry the team to a championship a season ago.
Seniors Noelani Espiritu and Brianna Salinas are looking to anchor the team while the younger players continue to develop.
In fact, this Lady Titans team is filled with young talent, with players such as second baseman Emma Robles, center fielder Isabella Rodriguez and freshman Madyson Herrera all filling prominent roles as starters in a powerful lineup.
Herrera in particular had a strong outing in the team's first game, pitching multiple innings and finishing with 10 strikeouts while only allowing a single hit.
