Everything we do at Cesar Chavez High Boys basketball, everything we believe at CCHS Boys basketball, is in challenging the traditional status quo style of play.
We believe in playing an up tempo, fun and exciting style of basketball.
The way we challenge the status quo is by doing what others are not willing to do. We play an up tempo, full court press, running and gunning style of basketball reminiscent of the old Loyola Marymount record scoring teams of the 1990s.
The HavoCC basketball club recently completed a successful summer league season. The team won the Garces League, Robert F. Kennedy tournament and Cesar Chavez High School tournament. This year’s squad was headed by Coach Guzman and Coach Hernandez. The team is comprised of all CCHS students and consisted of seniors: Noly Mercado, Adan Arredendo, Tyrese Popoy, Bryant Acosta, Isiah Williams and Imaan Gill. Juniors: Fernando Carranza, Darien Lopez, Alec Bolanos, Evian Garza and Aaron Carino.
All the credit for this year’s success starts with the effort and sacrifices all the players made. They showed a great sense a resolve to improve every single day. Day in and day out each player committed themselves to playing hard, playing smart and playing together.
The result was a 19-4 season. The team had some big wins against Bakersfield Christian, Centennial, Ridgeview, Garces, Frontier, Hanford West, Monache, Liberty Madera, East, Delano, Kennedy, McFarland East, West and Tehachapi. The team went 9-1 at the Garces summer league winning the final against Garces High. The only blemish was a two-point loss to Garces High in round robin play. The season ended at the man sons tournament in Bakersfield. The teams only loss was a four-point defeat to Kern County Power BHS. The only other two losses were to the Central coast Division 1 powers Arroyo Grande and St Joseph High.
Coach Guzman’s said, “First and foremost, we just want to thank the parents of the players for their support on an excellent summer league season. We believe there was a lot of excellence in the summer because we had a group of kids that bought into the program. Here at CC basketball we believe in a motto saying, 'you don’t work, you don’t eat.' We believe as coaches that if we want to be great, we are going to have to work year round to reach our goals. Year one we brought a SSL title, the first in school history. Now we are aiming at a Division 3 valley title for this upcoming season.
We’ve been fortunate to have a great group of young kids come to us in our program and we want them to have an amazing experience being a part of this family. There is more to life than basketball and we’re using this platform to prepare these kids to become grown men. To end this we expect Chavez basketball to return to where it once was and that’s to cause HavoCC through the central section. We will be looking forward to all the support from the community as we strive for excellence this upcoming season.”
“We just happen to play a fun and exciting style of basketball that is player and fan friendly," Hernandez said. "Want to be a part of the fun? Then come on out and join the HAVOCC movement.”
We invite the entire Delano, Richgrove and Earlimart community to come out and be a part of the CCHS basketball family. We look forward to seeing you at our games this season.
For more information on how you can be part of the Havocc Basketball Family please contact me at 661-720-4784 or ahernandez@djuhsd.org.
Be great today, Coach Hernandez.
